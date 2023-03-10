The New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys and girls state basketball tournaments begin Saturday for Section V schools. With crossovers played and the survivors of each class decided, sections V and VI will stage their yearly duel to decide which teams head to Glens Falls and Hudson Valley Community College for the right to compete in the state final four.
On the boys side, Newark (20-4) and Lyons (24-1) take a relatively short drive to Gates Chili High School to take on Fredonia and Randolph, respectively, in classes B and C. On the girls side, the Waterloo Tigers (23-1) take on Depew in Class B, while the Canandaigua Braves (19-5) face Hamburg in Class A. Both games are at Buffalo State College.
The Lyons boys will be the first team out of the four to play with an 11 a.m. tip-off against Randolph. Newark will be right after, going against the Hillbillies at 1:15 p.m. The Waterloo girls start at 5 p.m., while the Braves follow at 7 o’clock.
Here is a preview for all teams:
BOYS
Class C, Lyons vs. Randolph, 11 a.m.
Lyons boys basketball is having a lot of fun, and that’s coming straight from head coach Dean Schott II. The Lions have had a longer road than most teams. It seems their Class C3 sectional championship game against Wheatland-Chili was weeks ago, but it’ll be less than seven days in between winning a sectional title, playing two grueling crossover games, and competing in the state quarterfinal.
As the players have shown in the past several weeks, the Lions don’t just have the ability to blow teams out by 50 points or more as they did throughout the regular season. They have shown a remarkable will to scrap and fight their way to single-digit wins against the likes of Pembroke and Northstar Christian.
In the teams’ third game in five days, superstar JC Walker had his best game of the postseason with 34 points in the Class C final crossover game Thursday night. Though Randolph (19-4) has a roster with three players over 6-foot-1, Walker will still find a way to lead the offense. Even if he draws multiple defenders on each possession, Jacob Sides, Jaiden Lopez, and Jamire Johnson are more than capable of leading the team in scoring and dictating the offense.
Even in a close game where defense is dominating, Schott II has so many options off the bench that can play against any team.
Playing so many games in so many days may be a disadvantage for many teams. But for Lyons, it may be their biggest asset coming into Saturday morning.
Class B, Newark vs. Fredonia, 1:15 p.m.
Head coach Henry Kuperus said it best, “ … the Fredonia Hillbillies, that’s a great team mascot.”
Beyond the all-time great nickname, Fredonia is bringing a deep roster to Rochester. Four players on the roster have averaged a minimum of 11.6 points per game, with the leading scorer, Ethan Fry, averaging 15.3. Fry comes in at 6-foot-2 as a senior and has led the Hillbillies to a 19-7 record with a No. 10 ranking in New York state in Class B. Fredonia is riding a six-game winning streak and has averaged 62.8 points per game in that span.
The thing is, the Batavia Blue Devils also averaged above 60 points per game and Newark held them to just 55 points in the championship game, including a 10-2 run to close out its second straight B1 championship.
Raeshawn Howard can score, Kellen Foster can score, Jaypar Allen can score, Daveon Wright has shown to be a huge spark off the bench, and all of New York state knows not to leave Brayden Steve any room from beyond the arc or inside. But, the hallmark of this year’s Reds squad has been defense.
Every single player on the roster is as good of, if not a better defender as he is a scorer, especially Foster and Carlos Bueso.
Every game is a battle this time of year, but the Reds got bounced from the state tournament in this round last year. With seven seniors on the roster that have been playing together for a decade or so, Newark will give every ounce of themselves to win this game, and when they do that, the results are typically positive.
GIRLS
Class B, Waterloo vs. Depew, 5 p.m.
Waterloo wants desperately to get back to the state final four — and even the state championship game — but there is no getting around the fact that the sharpshooting squad has a massive task in Depew. The Wildcats are 23-2 this season and have annihilated their opponents in the postseason. In the last five game, the Wildcats have averaged 63 points per game and allowed 40.6.
But the Tigers have a massive advantage. Every single starter and several bench players on the Waterloo roster has been to this stage before, and beyond.
Depew’s 72-54 win in the state qualifier made school history. The Wildcat girls team has never made it to Far West Regionals. They go up against the likes of Natalie DiSanto, Jazzmyn Lewis, Morgan Caraballo, Addison Bree, Maci Mueller off the bench; the list goes on of Waterloo players that were in this scenario just last year and know what it takes to get to the next level.
The Tigers have been a 3-point shooting team all year. That’s been their identity, but the difference of late — especially in the crossover against Hornell — has been that the team doesn’t flinch if the shots aren’t falling right away. Even one 3-pointer from any one of the Tigers players typically opens the floodgates and also opens up the lanes for the team to get to the hoop when opponents overcommit to the 3-point arc.
Even down 10 points at halftime to Hornell, there was a feeling of calm and determination that came from the Waterloo players as they came out of the locker room to start the third period.
One of the Wildcats’ stars is junior Mia Vannelli, a Stony Brook softball commit who dropped 29 points against Southwestern in the Class B crossover and scored 12 of the team’s 20 points in the fourth quarter.
The other is a Binghamton commit, senior Kaylee Krysztof, who is Depew’s all-time leading scorer. She recorded her second double-double of the season against Southwestern with 17 points and 10 assists.
This won’t be the first team Waterloo faces with a multitude of stars, but it will be a challenge for Waterloo to adjust on the fly against the individual styles of Vannelli and Krysztof.
No matter who Depew has played all season, it is unlikely they’ve encountered a defender like Jazzmyn Lewis. The senior rises to the occasion each and every time, amping up her intensity the bigger the moment. If Waterloo stays the course, finds their rhythm and keeps Depew from dictating the pace of play, the Tigers will be in great shape.
Class A, Canandaigua vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m.
Funny seeing you here.
It is perhaps once or twice a year during the boys and girls basketball seasons that teams play those from outside their own section. Even rarer is two of those teams meeting further down the line, but here we are.
On Jan. 28, Canandaigua Academy and Hamburg played a “home” game for the Braves at FLCC and the Braves came away with a 57-47 victory. It was a big game for Kyleigh Chapman with 15 points, Eily Hubler with 12, and Class A1 tournament MVP Mya Herman had 12 that game as well. So that’s good for the Braves. They have more knowledge about their opponent than any other area school has heading into Saturday.
But, Hamburg seems to be a much different team than Jan. 28. This Bulldogs squad seems to be playing its best basketball of the season right now.
During the regular season, the Bulldogs (16-8) lost multiple times to Williamsville South and Williamsville East. In the postseason, Hamburg ended both of their seasons, beating South 49-32 in the first round and East 58-41 in the crossover.
The Braves bring size, scoring and talent to Buffalo on Saturday, and head coach Michael Brennan has mastered using all at his disposal in the right spots at the right times. Whether it’s getting the ball down low to Chapman or Macy Falk to get tough buckets in the paint, or letting seniors Liv Schorr and Herman use their chemistry to break down opposing team defenses. If the Bulldogs find a way to contain all four of those players, that’ll leave Braves sophomore Julia Geitner available for buckets.
It’ll be a late night for the Braves on Saturday, but with prior knowledge of the Bulldogs and their players, the bus ride back to Canandaigua could be an unforgettable one for the team.