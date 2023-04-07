PHELPS — Rep. Claudia Tenney’s Farm Bill Listening Tour was designed to focus on the massive, five-year spending package that’s up for renewal this year.
However, the program Thursday morning at the Phelps Community Center moved beyond the Farm Bill and into an area of equal or greater concern to Finger Lakes farmers: immigration — in particular, making it easier for migrant farmworkers to enter and work in the country.
Attempts at immigration reform, measures farmers say could provide them with adequate pools of workers willing to do the kind of jobs many Americans have shunned, have failed, largely because of the debate over illegal border crossings.
Kim Skellie, District 3 director of the New York Farm Bureau and a partner in EI-VI Farms in Phelps and Arcadia, said it was “very disappointing for all of us” that Congress has been unable to provide immigration reforms that would benefit farmers in this region.
“Americans have largely opted out of doing farm work,” Skellie told Tenney.
Skellie said he understood GOP concerns surrounding illegal immigration, but that the debate has resulted in a roadblock on migrant labor reforms.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, said she took considerable criticism for supporting the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in 2021, which included provisions for establishing a certified agricultural worker status and changing the H-2A temporary worker program. It also included a mandatory electronic system for employers to verify an individual’s identity and employment authorization.
She denied the legislation would have provided mass amnesty for undocumented people, which was one of the criticisms.
“We have lost control of our borders,” Tenney said. “The distinction is there are good, hard-working people working on our farms.”
Skellie noted the federal government’s H-2A temporary worker program doesn’t help farms that need year-round labor. It’s designed to help farms during harvests.
Dale Hemminger of Hemdale Farms, a dairy and cabbage farm in Seneca, agreed.
“We need to have the program for all agricultural workers,” he told Tenney, noting that they need workers familiar with the sophisticated equipment at Hemdale, such as robotic milking machines.
He expressed frustration that Congress has failed to act on the issue.
“We are no closer today (to immigration reform) than we were in 2007,” Hemminger said, referring to the failed Immigration Reform Act introduced that year.
He urged Tenney and Congress to make it easier for people to come to the U.S. to work on America’s farms, noting that the process is highly bureaucratic.
“I can’t survive without these people,” he said.
Tenney agreed that changes are needed.
Other topics discussed included increasing dairy price supports; expanding whole-milk in schools; removing barriers to exporting products such as dairy, produce and even wine; and providing greater access to capital to encourage younger people to consider farming as a business enterprise.
Following the third and final forum, Tenney issued a press release thanking people for participating. The room used for the session in the Phelps Community Center was filled.
“New York’s 24th District is the top agriculture and dairy-producing district in the state, and I could not be more honored to represent the farmers and producers who live and work here,” she said. “Thank you to all who attended these open-door events and shared their frank and thoughtful testimony. I am eager to bring back what I have heard from farmers to Congress.”