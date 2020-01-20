OVID — A community conversation about regulations that dairy farms need to follow if they are located in a watershed is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 inside the Ovid Fire Hall at 2136 Brown St.
Among the topics: the standards that must be followed to protect water quality, and information about concentrated animal feeding operations in the Cayuga and Seneca lake watersheds.
Greg Albrecht, nutrient management specialist with the state Department of Agriculture & Markets, and Karl Czymneck, field crop and nutrient management Extension Associate with the Pro-Dairy Program at Cornell University, will spearhead the discussion. There will be time for questions and answers following their presentations.
Preregistration is requested by visiting https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/farmingwatershed_245.
Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing seneca@cornell.edu or calling Judy Wright at (315) 539-9251, ext. 109.