Abigail Elizabeth Marconi was born at her home in Farmington on the evening of July 5. Her father, Brandon, delivered her with instructions from an Ontario County 911 dispatcher.

FARMINGTON — While Brandon Marconi welcomed some help from an Ontario County 911 dispatcher, he wasn’t worried when it became apparent he and his wife’s fourth child was going to be born at home.

