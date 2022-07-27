FARMINGTON — While Brandon Marconi welcomed some help from an Ontario County 911 dispatcher, he wasn’t worried when it became apparent he and his wife’s fourth child was going to be born at home.
Farmington dad on daughter's home birth: 'I was confident I could do this'
- By MIKE HIBBARD mhibbard@fltimes.com
-
-
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ciccino’s moving to former Rite Aid location
-
Search team finds body in Fayette; apparent suicide
-
Mark Gearan returning to Hobart & William Smith Colleges; President Joyce Jacobsen to join faculty
-
Michigan hard cider producer Blake Farms expanding in Wayne County
-
Search team finds body in Fayette
-
Jessica Townley: 'People can count on me'
-
Train derailment in Yates County leads to big fuel spill
-
Fayette woman marks 100th birthday
-
City of Geneva urged to be careful when dredging for marina
-
Narrated canal cruises return next month
The general election is a little more than three months away. If the vote for governor happened now, who would get your vote?
You voted: