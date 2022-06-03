CANANDAIGUA — Another arrest Wednesday makes it three Finger Lakes-area residents who have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in South Carolina last month.
In a news release sent Thursday, the Ontario County sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Seth Phillips, 19, of Farmington, as a fugitive from justice. Wednesday’s arrest happened after police in Orangeburg County, S.C., obtained a warrant for Phillips on a murder charge.
Earlier this week, Canandaigua resident Michael Lloyd, 20, was charged with murder in the case. Also facing a murder charge: a 17-year-old Palmyra resident who lived in Ontario County previously.
The arrests follow the May 13 shooting death of Winston Hunter at his home in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the boy’s family had returned to their home after a family gathering when shots from a passing vehicle hit the house late at night. The boy, who was inside the home, was killed by the gunfire.
Ravenell said the shooting likely was motivated by drugs or robbery, although the suspects appear to have targeted the wrong house.
A vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was seen last Friday in Ontario County and later found in Wayne County, with two people detained by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.
Ontario County sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Murphy said the 17-year-old from Palmyra was driving the vehicle. The passenger, later identified as Phillips, was detained but not charged at the time.
Lloyd was arrested without incident Monday at a residence on Saltonstall Street in Canandaigua, a joint effort involving Canandaigua police, the Ontario County sheriff’s office, state police, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Murphy said the vehicle was involved in a Geneva incident several days earlier, but he could not provide further information due to an ongoing investigation.
Police in South Carolina arrested another suspect in the case, Ethan Anderson, 19, of South Carolina. Police said his car was the one found in New York, although Anderson was apprehended in South Carolina.
Phillips and Lloyd are in the Ontario County Jail, pending extradition to South Carolina. The teen is being held in an area juvenile detention facility.
Murphy referred questions about the area residents’ connection to South Carolina to Orangeburg County sheriff’s Lt. James Shumpert. Shumpert did not reply to an email from the Times.
In a related case, Logan French, 21, of Canandaigua, was charged Wednesday by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with first-degree kidnapping. Police said the charge stems from an incident last week, when a 16-year-old Ontario County resident said they were held against their will for more than 12 hours in a vehicle.
Police said the vehicle was the same one involved in the South Carolina shooting. The 17-year-old male from Palmyra implicated in the South Carolina case also faces a kidnapping charge locally.
The alleged victim in the kidnapping told police the suspects drove around Ontario and Wayne counties on May 23-24. Wayne County deputies eventually stopped the vehicle in Arcadia.
French was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and remanded without bail. Police said the kidnapping case against French and the juvenile will be presented to a county grand jury.
Police said Phillips was not involved in the kidnapping.