CANANDAIGUA — Another Ontario County resident has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in South Carolina.
In a news release sent Thursday, the county sheriff's office announced the arrest of Seth Phillips, 19, of Farmington, as a fugitive from justice. Wednesday's arrest happened after police in Orangeburg County, S.C., obtained a warrant for Phillips on a murder charge.
Earlier this week, Canandaigua resident Michael Lloyd, 20, was charged with murder in the case. Also facing a murder charge is a 17-year-old Palmyra resident who used to live in Ontario County.
Phillips and Lloyd are in the Ontario County Jail, pending extradition to South Carolina. The teen is in a juvenile detention facility.