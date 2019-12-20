FARMINGTON — A town resident is accused of possessing child pornography and taking video with a hidden camera in the bathroom of a former female roommate.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said John M. Toal, 64, of Susan Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree possessing obscene sexual performance of a child and second-degree unlawful surveillance. Both are felonies.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the Ontario County Probation Department, which was supervising Toal, found several compact discs, DVDs, cameras, hard drives and other computer items that Toal possessed. They were turned over to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they discovered a large amount of child pornography, as well as hidden camera footage of a former female roommate filmed from the bathroom of Toal’s residence.
Toal was taken to the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention. He will appear in Farmington Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.