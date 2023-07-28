PENN YAN — Back in December, Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella detailed charges of enterprise corruption, conspiracy, tax fraud, and criminal possession of cannabis following the raids of Fat Daddy’s smoke shops and other sites in Yates, Schuyler, Chemung, and Monroe counties.
Following a plea deal Tuesday in Yates County Court, it appears the prosecution of six people arrested in the case is nearing the finish line.
Casella said Christopher Golden Jr., of Painted Post, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal possession of cannabis and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. He will be sentenced later this year by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook to “shock probation” — a term of probation possibly combined with a short jail stint. Golden also agreed to forfeit more than $30,000 seized from him and agreed to pay more than $11,000 to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.
Casella said Golden and others were part of a criminal enterprise that included Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, Watkins Glen, Elmira, and Penfield. All the locations opened following social media posts.
State police executed 11 search warrants at businesses and homes on two dates last year. They seized 114 pounds of marijuana, more than $250,000 in cash, what was described as a “considerable amount” of concentrated synthetic marijuana, and several illegal weapons.
According to media reports, the Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen was operating as a marijuana “sticker shop,” exploiting a loophole in state law after marijuana possession was legalized in New York. Legally, people could not buy marijuana directly from a store but could buy a sticker and be gifted marijuana.
In early 2022, the state cannabis management office sent letters to sticker shop owners saying marijuana gifting is illegal. The businesses were given cease-and-desist orders, but Casella said those orders essentially were ignored, and those running Fat Daddy’s locations were collecting sales tax on the marijuana but not remitting that tax to the state.
The business entity known as Fat Daddy’s also was indicted.
Casella said the lone remaining person that has a case pending is Jamie Walker of Elmira.
“In total, just shy of $200,000 has been forfeited so far,” Casella wrote in an email to the Times, saying he could not discuss the terms of Walker’s potential plea deal. “Walker and the business have an offer that looks like it will be accepted next month, which will settle the rest of the money and resolve all of the cases.”