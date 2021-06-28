PHELPS — Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency crews responded to the report of a single car that spun out Saturday night at Paradise Speedway.
Deputies responded about 9:45 p.m. to Paradise, a quarter-mile dirt oval on Hayes Road where racing is held every Saturday night from April until October for micro sprints, quads, karts and 4-cylinder cars.
The driver — whose name had not been released as of Sunday evening — was unresponsive when deputies arrived. He was extricated from his race car by track crews and responding fire crews from the Oaks Corners and Phelps fire departments.
Deputies said medics at the track worked with local EMS crews to try to save the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical care was provided by Paradise Speedway medics, Phelps Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance. Mercy Flight also responded.
The incident is still under investigation.
On its Facebook page, Paradise Speedway released the following message Sunday:
“With regards to last night’s tragedy. First, we want to thank our staff for their efforts. Secondly, we want to thank the ambulance, fire department, and Mercy Flight crews for their incredible response times. We would also like to thank the Ontario County Sheriff and NY State Police officers who were are the scene.
“… a single car spun out, came to a stop and rolled slowly backwards and stopped at the bottom of the track. When we have more information that we can share we will. Until then our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends for their loss.”