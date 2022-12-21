FAYETTE — This Seneca County town is promising opportunities for “robust” public engagement as it begins the process of updating its long-range comprehensive plan.
In kicking off the planning process for a new, 15-year plan, town officials said residents and stakeholders will have multiple chances to provide feedback, information and suggestions on the future of Fayette.
According to the 2020 Census, Fayette has a population of 3,929, making it the third-most populous town in Seneca County, behind Seneca Falls and Waterloo.
The planning effort is headed by a local steering committee chaired by town board member Keith Tidball, along with consultants from MRB Group of Rochester. The steering committee is made up of residents representing local government, tourism, agriculture, historic and cultural assets, and perspectives from people with wide-ranging interests in the community.
“The town continues to invest in forward-looking initiatives to enhance our quality of life, protect and preserve our natural resources, and create economic vitality in the hamlets and beyond,” Supervisor Jeff Trout said. “This plan will be a roadmap to a renewed local economy and reinforcement of the values our residents cherish.”
The first phase of the plan’s development will assess existing conditions, and evaluate data from demographic and market-information sources. It will involve interviews and focus groups. After that, the steering committee will establish a vision for the future of the town and strategies for moving the community forward.
“Ultimately, we seek to plan our futures in a fully participatory way, to strike a balance between preserving our rural way of life while creatively leveraging areas of growth and opportunity,” Tidball said.
For more information, go to www.townoffayette.org.