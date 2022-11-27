FAYETTE — The 2023 town budget show increases in spending, the tax levy and tax rates.
Appropriations are up by $60,681, a 3.3% increase over 2022. Supervisor Jeff Trout said factors contributing to the increase are 4% wage increases for town employees, a 16% rise in workers’ compensation costs, and adding money for the Waterloo Library and Historical Society and stream-monitoring for Cayuga Lake tributaries in the town.
Trout said there is money for a 20-hour-per-week land-use officer. The town also allocated $240,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and sewer upgrades, updates to the comprehensive plan, hamlet of Fayette revitalization efforts, software and technology upgrades, and new highway equipment.
The tax levy is up 4% and the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will be $1.67, up from $1.64, for properties in the village of Waterloo within the town of Fayette, south of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
For properties outside the village, the tax rate will go from $2.20 to $2.27.
The budget includes savings of abut $25,000 from retirements, job consolidations, and other cost reductions.
At the Town Board’s Nov. 10 meeting, public hearings were conducted on the proposed budget, imposing a six-month moratorium on new commercial development in the town, and the addition of a Planned Unit Development section to the town’s land-use code, which was adopted.
Trout and board member Keith Tidball participated in the hamlet of Fayette revitalization community session Nov. 14 at the Old Stone Church; it was conducted by the Cornell University Design Connect Team. A survey for local residents on the hamlet revitalization plan is available at townoffayetteny.org.
Trout, Tidball and board member Coreen Lowry went to the Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club Nov. 12 to present a resolution to naming the town as a Purple Heart Community. Kuneytown often hosts Purple Heart recipients for outdoor recreation and relaxation over the Veteran’s Day weekend.
The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in use, initially created as the Badge of Military Service by Gen. George Washington in 1782. It is awarded to soldiers who are wounded or killed in action in combat with a declared enemy of the United States.
The board also received a presentation from the owners of Bottomless Brewing on East Lake Road about a Community Development Block Grant they are pursuing for their business.