FAYETTE — The Town Board will contribute $5,000 toward the cost of a joint study exploring fire-protection options with the adjoining town and village of Waterloo.
The town and village of Waterloo are contributing to the study’s price tag, also.
In 2021, the Fayette and Waterloo town boards voted to end a fire-protection contract with the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, citing the cost. Instead, they contracted with the Border City Fire Department. However, concerns about the distances from parts of the two towns to the Border City fire stations prompted a second look.
In other action from its June 9 meeting:
• WATER — Councilors approved an agreement with the village of Waterloo. The village will supply the new Water District No. 6 in the Boody’s Hill area off Route 96A.
• CLERK — As the search continues for a town clerk, Supervisor Jeff Trout said former clerk Marleen Hubbs has agreed to return and serve on an interim basis. The position became vacant after Nancy Murray resigned.
Trout said anyone interested in the positions should contact the town office at (315) 585-6282.
• ASSESSOR — The board discussed bringing the assessor’s office back to the town office building. Fayette shares Assessor Jim Cleere with the town of Waterloo and leases space in the Waterloo town building for his office. If the office is returned, the board talked about expanding the current town office building, among other options.
• COMP PLAN — Members talked about the need to update the town’s comprehensive plan, as well as developing ideas to revitalize the hamlets of Fayette, MacDougall and Canoga. A task force has been formed to make recommendations.