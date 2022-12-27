FAYETTE — The picturesque Grace Willowdale Episcopal Church on East Lake Road sat empty on Christmas weekend, likely for the first time since 1875.
The church with the festive red door held its last service Nov. 6, having closed due to declining membership.
Larry Campbell, a senior warden with the now-defunct church, said the congregation only had five members when the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York made the decision to shutter the church, which most recently was led by the Rev. Ed Murphy.
“It came down to where it was obvious,” said Campbell, who noted the congregation’s members are in their 80s and 90s. Following the last church service, “we had some nice refreshments, sat around and talked and reminisced.”
The property is now under the oversight of the diocese, which Campbell said will be trying to dispose of it in some way and preserve the cemetery.
Historic Geneva Archivist Becky Chapin shared her research about the church earlier this fall on the organization’s website.
The church held its first service in the home of Vincent H. Halsey and his daughter Mary Emmeline Halsey. Although the father and daughter often made the seven-mile journey via horse and buggy to Geneva to worship at either St. Peter’s Church or Trinity Church in Geneva, they firmly believed in the need for a place of worship closer to home for themselves and other nearby families for whom the trip was challenging because of farm duties.
Halsey donated a plot of land adjacent to his home to the Diocese of Central New York, and the church, which was designed by architect Philotus Gaylord, was built on this site. Mary Emmeline Halsey’s diary notes the many volunteers who gave lumber, stone, other materials and man hours to construct the building — it was built in a reduced Gothic style with a seating capacity of 125 people.
According to Chapin, lay readers and clergy from Hobart College and two Geneva parishes journeyed to Grace Willowdale to conduct services “ ... but when they were not available, Mary herself read the prayers, scriptures, and even conducted sermons. After her father’s death in 1888, Mary devoted her life to good, Christian works, leaving the farm in her tenant’s hands.”
A church history notes that Mary Emmeline Halsey was the backbone of the church and “a 20th century saint” (she died at age 69 in 1912).
At Grace Willowdale’s 75th anniversary, the Rev. Henry Hubbard’s remarks indicated that was so.
“She did everything. She built the fires and led the singing and played the organ and took the babies in her arms when the mothers went to the rail for communion,” Hubbard said. “She collected clothes for the poor, and if they didn’t fit or needed mending when she took them to their new owners, she stayed and mended them so the people could attend church the next Sunday. Night after night she nursed the poor back to health, and she didn’t doze off in the night either. She embroidered altar cloths and the linens in those night hours of watching a sick child. She was a 20th century saint.”
Chapin said Mary Emmeline Halsey became known as the Saint of Willowdale.
In 1965, a hall was added onto the church, providing an assembly room, kitchen, church sacristy and rest rooms. Chapin said it was designed by Geneva architect David Aldrich. The church bought an unused Seneca Army Depot building, razed it for its lumber and used it to build the church hall.
Thanks to volunteer labor and donations the building’s cost was cut by two-thirds. The new hall was dedicated June 6, 1965.
Campbell said he and his wife attended Grace Church Willowdale services for about 25 years, and that his wife, especially, will miss it. He said he’s somewhat relieved as the burden of paperwork and maintenance was becoming onerous.
Campbell is not sure where their new church home will be.