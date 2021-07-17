FAYETTE — Shortly after losing in a June 22 Republican Party primary for two Town Board seats, incumbent Republican board member Linda Zwick switched her enrollment to Democrat.
On Thursday, the newly minted Democrat was nominated at the town Democratic Party caucus. She will now appear on the Democratic and independent Fayette Strong party lines in November.
Republican incumbent Coren Lowry and newcomer Jenn Salone also are vying for the Town Board seats. They won the GOP primary nods.
Fayette Democrats also nominated Damon Nicholson as the party’s candidate for highway superintendent. Nicholson lost the Republican primary to incumbent Andy Brown. He also has the Fayette Strong independent line. He has not changed his party enrollment, but spoke to the caucus about his plans and accepted the nomination.
The caucus did not nominate a second candidate for Town Board, for town justice, or for supervisor. Cindy Lorenzetti, a Democrat who has been town supervisor for 12 years, is not running for reelection. The Republican candidate for supervisor is current board member Jeff Trout.