WATERLOO — The Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department has lost another of its customers.
The Fayette Town Board will end its contract with the Waterloo VFD for fire protection services, effective Dec. 31. The town will continue to contract with the Fayette, Canoga, Varick and Border City fire departments for those services.
On Aug. 11, the Waterloo Town Board ended its contract with the Waterloo VFD, opting to go with the Border City FD in 2022.
According to town law, a notification needs to be sent on or before Aug. 20 of each year of any termination of service to take place Jan. 1 of the following year. Fayette officials sent that termination letter to the village of Waterloo Aug. 13.
Fayette Town Board member Linda Zwick is the board’s liaison to the fire departments. She said the five departments began meeting in June to discuss changing some boundary lines because some lines were dividing taxpayers’ property between two fire departments.
“The lines will now be divided by roads instead of fields and creeks,” Zwick said. “This will mean some of the fire departments would need to relinquish some of their districts.”
At the end of the meetings, each department was asked to work on an amicable plan that could work.
Zwick noted the Waterloo VFD has been in meetings to discuss creating its own fire district that would have a financial impact on the town of Fayette. She said the Waterloo VFD wants to buy a new fire truck and put on an addition to its fire house, and was asking for an increase from $34,000 to $75,000 over the next three years.
“The individual fire departments started meeting with the others to come up with a solution that would be the best for all residents of Fayette,” Zwick said. “ ... Fayette, Canoga, Varick and Border City recommended that they would work to change the boundary lines for the best coverage of Fayette. This would see the Varick and Border City departments split up the coverage area now handled by Waterloo. It will not include the portion of the town of Fayette that is within the village of Waterloo. The village maintains that coverage.”
After consulting with the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, the Seneca County Emergency Management director, county fire coordinators and legal counsel, it was decided that a new agreement would move forward, using a new map of coverage areas that is being finalized.
“Once that is done, town assessor James Cleere will change the assessment schedule for each new district and update taxpayer records,” Zwick said. “With the consolidation of the new boundaries, there will be a definite savings for the town residents with no loss of protection.”
The Canoga, Varick and Border City fire departments can respond to emergency medical service calls before an ambulance arrives.
“This would be critical for those who live the furthest from the ambulance base, which would be Canoga and Varick,” Zwick said.
Rick Conley, chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Fayette-Varick Fire District, said the decision was based mainly on cost to taxpayers. He said Waterloo was seeking such an increase that it would have raised fire tax rates significantly.
“We needed to adjust the boundaries anyway, and we were able to agree on how to split up the area that Waterloo now covers,” he said.