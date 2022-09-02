FAYETTE — This Seneca County town has been awarded a $1 million federal grant for its proposed Sewer District No. 1 along the west shore of Seneca Lake.
The grant was announced Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The grant was one of 12 awarded from the Northern Border Regional Commission. The Northern Border area consists of 28 counties, including Seneca.
The town plans to install more than 11 miles of sewer main along East Lake Road to serve an estimated 330 parcels, with the sewer line connecting to the village of Waterloo system for treatment.
The new sewers are designed to replace septic systems, reducing potential discharge and leakage into Seneca Lake.
“This investment will ensure the health of Seneca Lake, foster job creation and bolster quality of life in Fayette and the eastern Finger Lakes,” Fayette Supervisor Jeff Trout said. “This commitment is essential not only for our current agri tourism business expansion, but also for planned projects on Seneca Lake to come to fruition.”
The proposed sewer district will feature collection lines and pump stations from the Fayette-Varick border north along the east shore of Seneca Lake to Boodys Hill, then east along River Road to hook up with the village of Waterloo system. The district would also would serve users on East Lake Road, Lerch Road, Route 96A and Seneca Lake State Park.
The estimated project cost is $9 million to $11 million. A public information meeting on the project was conducted Thursday night.
Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said the county “is grateful to all our partners in moving this important project forward. Our lakes are among out greatest assets and mean so much to our ever-growing tourism sector.”
“The awards will be critical tools to support economic growth by focusing on critical infrastructure improvements throughout the region, while helping us build back a stronger New York,” Hochul said in a press release.
The 12 recipients were evaluated through a competitive process for their potential economic impact, the regional need for the project, the level of coordination with existing plans and regional activities, and their consistency with the priorities of the Northern Border Region Counties program. The projects will leverage an additional $11.5 million in funding and support from private investment across the region.