FAYETTE — The Town Board has drafted a local law that would prohibit the commercial sale of marijuana in Fayette.
A public hearing on the proposed local law is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 9, at the start of the board’s regular meeting.
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti said the board voted unanimously to introduce the local law and would likely vote on adopting it Sept. 9, pending the outcome of the public hearing.
“We just don’t know enough,” Lorenzetti said. “We know marijuana possession and use is now legal, but there are no guidelines to follow on retail sales.”
Lorenzetti said even if a town or municipality opts out by passing a local law no later than Dec. 31, 2021, it can allow retail sales at a later date.
The Waterloo Village Board also is proposing a local law to prohibit commercial sale of marijuana in the village. The south end of the village is in the town of Fayette.