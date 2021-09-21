FAYETTE — Oops.
The Town Board thought it passed a local law prohibiting the retail sale and onsite use of marijuana at its Sept. 9 meeting. However, the 2-1 vote in favor the measure did not meet the standard for adoption.
Town Attorney Stephen Ricci has determined the motion to adopt the local law needed at least three votes.
It turns out that with Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti and Coreen Lowry absent, the three board members in attendance — William Goff, Linda Zwick and Jeff Trout — needed to vote yes for it to pass. Goff voted no.
As a result, the board will meet in a special session at 4 p.m. Sept. 29 to reconsider the vote.
If approved, the clock will begin to run for anyone wishing to mount a campaign to gather enough signatures to force a referendum on adoption of the local law. If such a petition is obtained, it must be submitted within 45 days of the adoption of the local law.