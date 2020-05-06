FAYETTE — Town officials agree with two findings of a recent limited state audit and will take corrective action.
State auditors wanted to determine if the Town Board established adequate long-term plans to address the town’s operational and capital needs and funding sources. They also wanted to determine whether town officials adequately safeguarded information technology assets from Jan. 1, 2018 to Oct. 9, 2019.
The audit determined the board did not develop comprehensive long-term financial or capital plans and did not adequately safeguard the town’s IT assets.
“Long term planning consists of several components, including long-term financial and capital plans and fund balances and reserve policies,” auditors wrote in their report. “Such policies provide guidance on optimal funding levels for fund balance and reserves, along with plans for circumstances when these funds may be used.”
Auditors said town officials also should consider useful life estimates and the quality of equipment, as well as the application and environment in which it will be used.
They point out that state Highway Law requires the highway superintendent, Andy Brown in this case, to annually submit to the board a written inventory list of all machinery, tools, implements and equipment, showing the value of each item and estimating the costs of all necessary repairs. The law also requires the highway superintendent and the board to agree, in writing, on expenditures related to the repair and improvement of highways, sluices, culverts, bridges and walks.
Auditors said town officials and Brown were unaware that these annual inventory reports were required. Brown took office Jan. 1, 2018 and was made aware of these requirements to ensure compliance in future years.
Other findings:
• The board did not establish a fund balance policy or reserve plan detailing the level of fund balance and specific reserves it deemed necessary. The town ended 2018 with an unassigned fund balance in the town general fund of 69 percent of the next year’s budgeted appropriations, while the percentages in the town outside or village and highway town outside village funds were 211 percent and 77 percent respectively.
• As of July 31, 2019, the town had a sole reserve for highway equipment of about $21,000. The highway fleet included 1995 and 1998 dump trucks and a 2003 loader that Brown indicated should be replaced.
• Town officials have not used the highway equipment reserves to pay for those replacement costs.
• In 2018, Seneca County contracted with the town to provide snow removal on designated county roads within the town. That contract was for $111,420. But rather than fund reserves in 2019 and pay for the increased operating costs associated with the contract, the board chose to reduce the tax rate by about $72,000 and appropriate fund balance of $64,000 in the town-wide highway fund.
• Town officials also did not properly plan for the additional costs that would be necessary to plow county roads, noting that the salt budget was over-expended by $31,020 early in the year, resulting in budget adjustments to cover those overages.
For information technology, the audit found that the board did not adopt adequate security policies and procedures, did not adopt a disaster recovery plan or backup procedures and did not provide IT security awareness training to users. They also said some town employees were not aware of computer guidelines in the town employee handbook.
In her April 21 response to the audit, Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti said the board and Brown agree with the findings after reviewing the draft report.
“The Town Board will look into the creation of multi-year financial and capital plans, as well as develop and implement better written IT policies and procedures,” Lorenzetti wrote. “The highway superintendent’s inventory is in place. He will work with the board to plan for the replacement of equipment and repairs.”
Lorenzetti praised state auditors for helpfully answering questions during their audit.
Fayette is the third largest of 10 towns in Seneca County with a population of 3,929 and a town budget of just over $2 million.