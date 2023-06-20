FAYETTE — Town residents and community stakeholders can provide feedback on a new town comprehensive plan during a public forum scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fayette Fire Department.
Called “Fayette Forward 2045,” the plan is being guided by a steering committee of residents, business owners, and cultural stakeholders.
Wednesday’s session will be a drop-in format. People are encouraged to stop in and provide feedback on plan elements such as the community’s vision statement, governing principles, policy areas, and any other input that may enhance the planning process.
Supervisor Jeff Trout said the comprehensive plan “will serve as a decision-making framework and tool to accelerate the town’s progress toward a shared vision and set of planning principles. The steering committee seeks to plan our future in a fully participatory way. The Fayette Forward 2045 plan aims to strike a balance between preserving our rural way of life while creatively leveraging area of growth and opportunity.”
The comprehensive plan will seek to reinforce these five policy areas:
• Infrastructure, such as water, sewer and broadband.
• Hamlet revitalization.
• Economic vitality.
• Environmental protection and sustainability.
• Community connectivity.
The planning process is set to conclude in the fall with an initial draft delivered to the Town Board by the end of the year.
For more information on plan activities or to provide additional input on plan elements, visit the town website at www.townoffayetteny.org. or email Trout at jhtrout1@gmail.com.