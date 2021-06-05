FAYETTE — It has been said that timing is everything. That certainly rings true for the Fayette Rural Cemetery.
The resting place has been in existence since the 1800s, with many of Fayette’s residents tracing their ancestors who are buried there back to that time.
One of the main issues at the cemetery has been accessible water. Residents needed to carry jugs of water to help maintain the graves.
In 2014, the Rural Fayette Cemetery Association contacted the town board and requested assistance in acquiring water in that area. Logistically, though, it was not possible to install a water line.
Six years later, Mike Clancy, who had lost his son recently, and Town Board member Jeff Trout, who has five generations of his family buried there, including his father, again raised the question of installing water. This time, the timing was just right.
A water line was installed nearby, and it was now possible to hook into it.
The financial donations of Trout and his grandfather, Howard Poormon Jr. (on behalf of the Poormon family) helped launch the project. Clancy, Shawn Stoll, Damon Nicholson, Tim Nicholson and Ben Karlsen donated their time and energy to dig the trench to lay the line for the hookup.
In addition to these volunteers, The Pike Co. donated material and equipment, and Seneca Stone provided stone for the project.