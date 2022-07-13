FAYETTE — The Town Board has determined that a proposed sewer line extension and the formation of a new sewer district will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment.
The board, acting as lead agency via the State Environmental Quality Review process, submitted the declaration to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon.
The project involves the installation of a new sewer line from the Fayette-Varick western boundary and continuing north to connect to the village of Waterloo line at the north boundary of Fayette. When completed, a new sewer district will be formed.
Town officials said the new district will be low-pressure and use pumping stations to convey waste to the force main, which will vary in size from 2-8 inches. Grinder pumps will be installed for each connection for sanitary sewer service to homes and businesses.
A full pump station will be constructed for the conventional system along the trunk line.
For more information, contact town Supervisor Jeffrey Trout at (315) 585-6282 or jhtrout1@gmail.com.