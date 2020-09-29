WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will consider offering financial aid to a company wanting to build a solar energy project in Fayette.
Daniel Compitello of NY Fayette I LLC will make a presentation on the project to the board at its meeting Thursday meeting. It will be live-streamed, beginning at noon, at www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.
Compitello will answers questions about theproject and his application for IDA assistance. The board will follow with a discussion, after which it could adopt an inducement resolution to offer a PILOT agreement, mortgage tax exemption, and sales tax exemption. If passed, that motion will result in a public hearing and a cost-benefits analysis prior to a final decision on the incentive package.
Also Thursday:
• The IDA will receive a presentation and could vote to adopt a 2021 budget, as well as receiving a long-term forecast for IDA operations.
• Immediately following the IDA meeting, the boards of the Seneca County Economic Development Corp. and Seneca County Funding Corp. will meet. Both will address 2021 budgets. The EDC board also will review a long-term forecast and consider approval of a deferred loan agreement with Seneca Dairy Systems LLC for $584,000 in state grant funding, while the SCFC board will elect officers for 2021.