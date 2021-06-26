FAYETTE — The Town Board will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the municipal building on Yellow Tavern Road to consider placing a referendum on the November ballot.
If approved Monday, voters would decide whether to reduce the term of office of the elected highway superintendent from four to two years.
The issue has come up in the aftermath of disagreements between some board members and current Highway Superintendent Andy Brown, who won the June 22 Republican Party primary race against challenger Damon Nicholson.
The public is invited.