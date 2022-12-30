FAYETTE — The town has received $290,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, the town spent about $50,000 of that on public sewer studies for Seneca Lake, Cayuga Lake and the hamlet of Fayette.
When it meets at 7 p.m. Friday for its year-end meeting, the Town Board will consider a motion allocating the remaining $240,000 of its ARPA funds to infrastructure needs.
Supervisor Jeff Trout said the board will be asked to approve spending the APRA funds in 2023 on sewer projects, new highway equipment purchases, technology upgrades, public water projects, hamlet revitalization and an update to the town comprehensive plan.
The agenda also calls for the board to review a draft of an ordinance to create a land use officer position.
“We are discussing combining our land use officer positions (zoning and code enforcement) into one position with more hours, more responsibilities and more compensation,” Trout said. “Our goal is to match the revisions and goals of our comprehensive plan and current land use regulations with the expectations of this new position.”
He said that the town “continues to lead Seneca County with our progressive and collaborative approach to growth, especially as it relates to agritourism and development.”
“The position of land use officer is an essential part of that process,” Trout added.