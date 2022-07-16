FAYETTE — The Town Board selected Macy Nesbitt as its town clerk/tax collector at Thursday’s meeting.
Nesbitt, a Republican who lives on Shannon Drive, will take office Aug. 1. She would have to be elected in November to retain the job.
The resignation of Nancy Murray as town clerk earlier this year resulted in the appointment of former town clerk Marlene Hubbs to be interim clerk until July 31. Hubbs will stay on as deputy town clerk and registrar of vital statistics on Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, town Democratic Party Chairwoman Cindy Lorenzetti has called a party caucus at her High Banks Road home for 6:30 p.m. July 21 to select candidates for town clerk/tax collector and two Town Board seats up this fall, all to fill unexpired terms.
In other matters Thursday:
• WATER/SEWER — The board moved ahead with efforts to bring public water and sewer services to as many town residents as possible.
The board approved the creation of four seasonal, full-time employees to install water lines for Water District No. 8; hired Municipal Solutions to handle the financial administration of District 8; and approved a $9 million bond resolution for Sewer District No. 1, with the boundaries of that new district to be set at the Aug. 11 board meeting.
The board also accepted a proposal from Hunt Engineering to do a preliminary engineering report on a possible public sewer project for the hamlet of Fayette. This study would be in conjunction with a study Hunt already is conducting for the proposed Sewer District No. 2 along Route 89 and Cayuga Lake and the hamlet of Canoga. This is a joint study with the town of Varick and is being funded by Seneca County with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• SORRENTINO — Trustees passed a resolution honoring longtime town resident Millie Sorrentino on her 100th birthday. A party is planned for July 23 at the Fayette Fire Department.