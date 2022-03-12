FAYETTE — A month ago, the Town Board was looking to fill a vacancy caused when trustee Jeff Trout was elected supervisor in November.
Five people expressed interest. Then came the surprise resignation of board member Bill Goff, who accepted a new job in Florida.
On Thursday, the board appointed Keith Tidball to take Trout’s seat and named Tom Murray to fill Goff’s seat, bringing the board up to its full, five-member strength.
“After an extensive discussion of the skills and attributes that would benefit the Town Board and after having the candidates go through an interview process, the Town Board appointed Keith Tidball to the vacancy created by my election as supervisor and Tom Murray to the vacancy created by Bill Goff’s resignation,” Trout said. “The board is very grateful for Bill’s dedication and years of service. We wish him well.”
Former board member Linda Zwick, John Saeli and Ciara Fasciana asked for consideration, also, although Zwick later withdrew her name and was not interviewed.
“The board is grateful to all who applied and we hope to make use of their talents and interests on other town committees,” Trout said. “As supervisor, I am looking forward to working with a very experienced and well-rounded leadership team.”
Tidball and Murray will serve until the end of the year unless they run for election in November.
Tidball is registered in the Independence Party, but has filed to switch to the Republican Party. Murray is a Republican, as is the rest of the board.
Tidball is assistant director of Cornell Cooperative Extension and senior CCE associate for natural resources and the environment at Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Murray owns and operates Muranda Cheese Co. on Route 96 and is a member of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.