FAYETTE — The Town Board will fill a vacancy on the Town Board by choosing from a pool of five candidates.
Supervisor Jeff Trout said the board made that determination at its meeting Thursday. It will schedule interviews with Linda Zwick, Keith Tidball, Tom Murray, Clara Fasciana and John Saeli over the next month and make a decision at the March 10 meeting.
The vacancy was caused by Trout’s election as supervisor last November. Whomever is appointed would have to run for the remainder of Trout’s term in November if they want to stay on the board.
“We have not had anyone apply for appointment as town clerk,” Trout added, noting that current Town Clerk Nancy Murray is retiring soon.
The board hired Morgan Reed Thursday to succeed retiring account clerk Sue Hensel.
Also Thursday:
• DEVELOPMENT — Trout said the board heard a presentation from Bob Stivers of Stivers Enterprises on his plans for a 40-unit townhouse development in the Boody’s Hill area, near his Stivers Seneca Marine business. The development would coincide with extension of a sewer line from Varick to River Road that could serve the new development and others on the route. The area already has municipal water service.