FAYETTE — The Republican primary election is over in this Seneca County town, but the attention now shifts to the general election in November.
The Seneca County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Tuesday in the race for two Town Board seats and for highway superintendent.
Incumbent board member Linda Zwick gained three votes on challenger and primary night winner Jenn Salone. Zwick has an unofficial 196 votes, compared to Salone’s 226 votes. Zwick received 12 absentee votes and Salone received nine.
The other incumbent, Coreen Lowry, led the field with a total of 230 votes, picking up 18 more absentee votes.
For highway superintendent, incumbent Andy Brown increased his primary night lead over challenger Damon Nicholson. Brown received 14 more absentee votes, while Nicholson received eight more absentee votes. Brown has an unofficial total of 262 votes, compared to Nicholson’s 129 votes.
Zwick and Nicholson are also on the Fayette Strong independent line and Lowrey, Salone and Brown will also be on the Conservative Party line in November. That sets up a rematch of the primary races.
Another factor is the July 14 Fayette Democratic Party caucus. The caucus will see if candidates emerge to run on the Democratic line in November.
Incumbent Democratic supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti is not expected to seek another term. The Republican candidate for supervisor is board member Jeff Trout.