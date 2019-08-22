WATERLOO — Customers of Seneca County Water District No. 1, Varick Water District No. 3 and Fayette Water District No. 5 are under a boil water order that could last two more days.
The order was issued Wednesday by the Seneca County Health Department after a water main that feeds water to the Hillside Children’s Center water tank broke around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. That caused a loss of water pressure.
The Hillside tank serves the three water districts in the towns of Fayette and Varick north of the former Seneca Army Depot along Routes 336 and 414 to the hamlet of Fayette.
Residents have been ordered to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and let the water cool before using it. Bottled waste certified for sale by the state Health Department can also be used.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Health Department officials said when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water supply. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a serious health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.
The boil water order will likely be in effect Thursday and Friday. Customers will be informed when tests show water no longer needs to be boiled.
For more information, call Samuel Priem, county Commissioner of Public Works, at 315-539-1634; Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen at 315-549-7121, Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti at 315-585-6282 or the county Health Department at 315-539-1945.
