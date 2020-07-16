WATERLOO — The creation of an independent joint fire district to serve the town and village of Waterloo, and the town of Fayette, will be discussed at 6 p.m. Monday.
Currently, the Waterloo Volunteer and Fayette fire departments contract with the village and town to provide fire protection services for certain areas. A fire district would be led by an elected board of fire commissioners, who would set a budget and provide equipment for fire protection services.
The meeting will be held in the Seneca County Board of Supervisors chambers on the third floor of the County Office Building. Only elected officials can attend in person.
The public can listen to the proceedings, but not participate, by calling 1-646-307-1990 and using the access code 738-763-582.