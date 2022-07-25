FAYETTE — Millie Sorrentino’s late husband, Lewis, who was born and bred in this Seneca County hamlet and was its longtime postmaster, often was referred to as the mayor of Fayette.
One could argue that Millie — who turned 100 last week — might qualify as its first lady.
Her milestone birthday merited a resolution from the Fayette Town Board earlier this month and a big party at the Fayette Fire Department on Saturday. It also earned a mention on NBC’s “Today” show Friday.
Sorrentino was born July 21, 1922, at home to Neva and Seeley Frankenfield of Varick, the fourth of five children who grew up on the family farm on Kings Corners Road. Although she certainly was a child of the Depression, the Frankenfields endured thanks to their self-sufficiency. Sorrentino recalls the family raising their own meat and growing their own vegetables, with her mother doing all the canning and making her own bread.
“We always had plenty to eat,” she said.
The always-asked question of a 100-year-old is how they think they made it that far, but the answer is clear by just being in Sorrentino’s presence.
Even at the century mark, she exudes energy. She is up from the family heirloom table to serve coffee, up again to pull a picture down from the wall for a closer look. An exercise bicycle sits at the foot of her bed. And, to exercise her mind, she plays cards and writes in a journal daily — often twice a day — never forgetting to note the temperature.
“She can remember what got played and tell you what’s left in the deck,” marveled her daughter, Sandy Mitchell.
That energy appeared early. Well before sports for young women were the norm, Sorrentino, who graduated from Romulus Central School in 1940, played badminton and tennis, ran track, took archery and participated in softball, basketball and soccer.
“I could participate in all that because they had a late bus that could bring you home,” she said.
“They didn’t recognize girls like they do now,” Sorrentino added. “I like all sports.”
Indeed, even to this day.
For baseball, Sorrentino follows the New York Mets faithfully, but also the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (her great-grandson Nicky lives near Houston and is a rabid Astros fan). In basketball, the Syracuse Orange is her team. When it comes to football, she roots for the Buffalo Bills because, well, “you have to.”
Since she is 100, there can be no eye rolling when Sorrentino talks about her two-mile walk (one way) to the one-room Clarktown school she attended as an elementary student. That school had no electricity and was heated by a coal stove.
For grades 8-11, she attended the Romulus Union Free School while the current Romulus school was under construction, and as a senior moved to the new building and was a member of its first graduating class.
Outside of school, Sorrentino frequented the Fayette Grange Hall with her parents. It was a happening place during her youth, with Friday-night card parties, live music for dancing, and sandwiches and coffee — all for the price of a quarter admission.
It was there that Sorrentino developed her lifelong love of card games, especially euchre. Her birthday gift last year was a custom-made deck of cards decorated with old black-and-white photos. Before covid, she had standing card games three times a week. Luckily, one has returned, so Sorrentino joins friends on Tuesdays for some six-handed euchre.
“Whenever the family is together we play cards,” she said.
Married life
Although Sorrentino met her future husband at a sledding party as a teenager, she forged her own path after graduation, attending the Binghamton School of Beauty Culture and working there and later in Ithaca at the Liberty Beauty Parlor.
But, by 1945, it was time for Sorrentino to marry the man she had known “practically all my life,” so she traveled to Tampa, Fla., to marry Lewis on Feb. 26, 1945. They lived in Shreveport, La., while he was stationed there but soon returned to Lewis’ hometown, where his parents for years had owned and operated the Fayette Hotel. The couple started their own family — they had three daughters, Sandy, Rosemary and Sharon — and three future sons-in-laws: Wilson “Bud” Mitchell, Mike Nozzolio, and the late Greg Hogan. She is also Great Mimi, Grammy and Gigi to five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Lewis Sorrentino, who died in 2009, was Fayette’s postmaster for 38 years and its fire chief for 29, and his wife was never far from his side. She was a part-time clerk in the post office for 27 years, joking “he was the boss there, but I was the boss at home.” Sorrentino was equally active in the fire department, helping to organize and run turkey raffles, chicken barbecues and the summer carnival, where she was in charge of soliciting donations for and manning the cake booth.
In retirement, the couple traveled to such far-flung places as Hawaii, Alaska and California.
“Every year we took a trip until he couldn’t travel anymore,” Sorrentino said. “We really enjoyed it.”
Enjoying life, staying active, eating well, a supportive family and taking the self-sufficiency lessons of the Depression to heart are elements of her life that Sorrentino said contributed to her longevity— even though she never expected to make it to 100. (Maybe some good genes too; her paternal grandfather died in his 90s, and her sister, Dorothy, lived to be 96.)
“That’s why I lived this long,” she said. “We didn’t have it easy, believe me. We didn’t have iPads back then.”