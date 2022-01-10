WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on an amendment to its social media policy in an effort to curb misinformation posted about Covid-19 issues on the county Health Department website.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the county office building.
The amendment was supported by the county Board of Health after officials in that department noticed numerous postings by citizens that contained erroneous and misleading information about Covid vaccines, masking, and related issues. The board’s Government Operations Committee approved the proposal at its Dec. 28 meeting.
The social media policy adopted in June 2021 would be amended by adding language to the social networking sites section of the policy. The amendment would allow social media posts with the statement and understanding that the post is for the dissemination of information. Comments would not be permitted on the platform, but could be submitted, in writing, to the appropriate county department or office.
The amendment also would provide flexibility for county social media posts to be placed with or without the ability for public comments to be posted.
Also tonight:
• The board will direct County Manager Mitch Rowe to buy Covid-19 test kits from iHealth Labs Inc. of Sunnyvale, Calif., for an amount not to exceed $125,000, money that is available from a grant. The test kits would be given to the county’s four school districts to increase onsite testing capacity in the schools in order to maximize in-person learning. The county Health Department is responsible for Covid testing in the schools.
• There will be a public hearing on proposed Local Law 1-2022, which would waive the requirement that those holding the positions of director of Public Health and personnel officer be residents of the county. The two people named to those positions recently are not county residents, and the waiver would apply only while they hold the positions.
• Supervisors may hire Bero Architects for up to $31,200 to provide architectural services, project management and contract oversight for a $350,000 project to improve public accessibility to the historic Papa Bear county courthouse in Ovid. The money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.