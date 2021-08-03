UNION SPRINGS — The Cayuga Nation has scored another legal victory in federal court.
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an earlier decision from U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of New York David Hurd. Hurd’s ruling stipulated that the village of Union Springs cannot enforce its local anti-gaming and building code ordinances against the Nation’s Lakeside Entertainment gaming facility on Route 90.
In 2004, the Cayugas began operating Lakeside Entertainment, a Class II electronic gaming facility, in a former NAPA Auto Parts Store it had purchased a year earlier. After suspending operations for several years, the Nation reopened the facility in 2013, prompting the Union Springs Village Board to charge the Nation with violating a local ordinance prohibiting games of chance within the village and for various building code violations. The Nation took the village to court, seeking an order to stop the village from enforcement activities against Lakeside Entertainment.
In March 2020, Hurd ruled the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act preempts the village’s local ordinances, and the doctrine of sovereign immunity prevents the village from enforcing its criminal and civil laws against the Nation and its leaders. The recent appeals court decision specifically recognized that local interference with the Nation’s gaming operation is prohibited anywhere in the tribe’s 64,015-acre original reservation area, including parts of Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick on the west side of Cayuga Lake.
The Nation does not have gaming facilities in Seneca County as of now.
“This is a great victory for our Nation, and it confirms the Nation’s sovereign right to conduct business on properties within the reservation free from local interference and discrimination,” said the Nation’s federally recognized leader, Clint Halftown, in a press release. “Sovereignty is the bedrock of the relationship between federally recognized Native American nations like ours and the state and local governments with whom we must interact. This is yet another affirmation of our sovereignty, and the Nation will continue enforcing its inherent rights against all attempts at interference.”
Village Attorney Chad Hayden said the Village Board will discuss the ruling at its Aug. 17 meeting. He said one option is to file a petition requesting the three-judge appeals court reconsider its ruling, saying it appears they did not consider certain facts properly. Hayden did not specify which facts.