BUFFALO — U.S. District Court Judge William Skretny of the Western District of New York has upheld an arbitration panel’s ruling that the Seneca Nation of Indians owes the state $255 million in gaming revenue.
Skretny ruled Nov. 8 that the three-person arbitration panel was correct when it voted 2-1 that the tribe owes the state the money under terms of a 2002 compact.
“A controlled majority of arbitrators recently held that the compact requires such payments,” Skretny wrote. “While this binding arbitration has widespread, direct inverse ramifications for the citizens of each party, the correctness of the decision is not now a issue. Rather, the exceedingly narrow question before this court is whether the panel’s majority manifestly disregarded governing law in reaching its determination. Because this court funds that it did not, the state’s cross petition to confirm the arbitration award must be granted and the Nation’s petition and motion to vacate the award must be denied.”
Seventeen years ago, the Seneca Nation of Indians and the state agreed to terms and conditions under which the Nation could conduct certain casino-style gaming in the state. The state agreed to give the Nation exclusive rights to conduct gambling operations in a large portion of western New York in exchange for graduated revenue-sharing payments from gaming devices.
The initial pact was for 14 years, with automatic renewal for an additional seven years unless either party objected to renewal in writing. The Nation’s contributions were 18 percent of gross gaming revenue the first four years, 22 percent for the next three years and 25 percent for the next seven years.
The Seneca Nation paid its required contribution for the first 14 years, and the state ensured the Nation had exclusive rights to gaming operations in western New York. Neither party objected in writing to the renewal of the compact after 14 years, so it was automatically renewed in 2016. However, on March 31, 2017, the Nation notified the state that its last contribution for the last quarter of 2016 would be its last payment.
Unable to resolve the dispute themselves, the parties submitted it to binding arbitration, as allowed by the compact.
The three-member arbitration panel ruled Jan. 7, 2019 that the Senecas are required to continue the payments at the 25 percent rate from gaming operations.