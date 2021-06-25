WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted 11-0 Tuesday to send a letter to U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Tom Reed, asking them to sponsor bills to have the county compensated for more than $6 million in unpaid property taxes they say is owed by the Cayuga Nation.
The motion was approved unanimously. Board members Don Trout and Mike Enslow of Waterloo and David Hayes of Romulus were absent.
The county claims the Cayugas owe millions in county, town and school district taxes on properties the Nation owns in Seneca Falls and Varick that are not part of a sovereign, tax-exempt reservation. The Cayugas disagree, claiming the land they own in the former 64,015-acre claim area is sovereign and tax-exempt, based on the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua.
The county’s bid to foreclose on those properties ended recently when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling.
In other action Tuesday:
• BODY CAMERAS — The board voted to accept a $35,000 grant from the Department of Justice to cover half the cost of buying 35 body cameras for members of the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies in the county.
Meanwhile, in action taken by the board’s standing committees that will go to the full board for a final vote in July:
• The Public Works Committee voted to introduce a local law that would remove the requirement that a property owner be current on property taxes to receive a construction or demolition permit. If approved after a public hearing, it would allow the Cayuga Nation to obtain a permit to remove debris from three properties in Seneca Falls.
The panel also voted to solicit proposals from engineering firms for a study on the possible creation of a county-wide water and sewer authority. The county received a $37,500 grant and must match that to pay for the study. The committee asked to invite members of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority to make a presentation on their program.
• The Environmental Affairs Committee heard a presentation from Elizabeth Thomas, chairwoman of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, on that agency’s goals and objectives in protecting Cayuga Lake. She asked the county to consider financially support for the group, based on a funding formula. Several board members said they would support paying their share.
The committee also voted to introduce a local law that would require periodic inspections of septic systems, especially those on the shores of Cayuga and Seneca lakes. The exact wording of the local law will be finalized before it goes to a public hearing. Earlier, the county Board of Health had voted to endorse the septic inspections as important to water quality and health, noting the lakes provide drinking water to many county residents.