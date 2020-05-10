ROCHESTER — Federal officials arrested a registered sex offender Thursday on child pornography charges.
In a press release, James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Jerry Stearns, 48, of Canandaigua, with receipt and possession of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire, who is handling the case, said Stearns — according to the indictment and criminal complaint — was convicted in May 2004 on state charges of first-degree attempted criminal sexual act for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child and 6-year-old child.
In May 2005, Stearns was convicted in federal court of possessing child pornography and sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of parole. A special condition of parole required Stearns to provide advance notification and obtain authorization to use any internet accessible device, as well as submit to monitoring of any such device.
In May 2019, the U.S. Probation Department informed authorities that Stearns had allegedly been viewing child pornography on a previously authorized and monitored device. Officials said the child pornography included sexually explicit images of prepubescent girls.
The indictment followed an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force and U.S. Probation Department.