ROCHESTER — Federal authorities have arrested a Wayne County woman accused of setting a pair of vehicles on fire during May 30 protests in Rochester.
Mackenzie Drechsler, 19, of Ontario, was charged Tuesday with arson of a vehicle used in interstate commerce. The arrest of Drechsler and three Rochester residents was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
The arrests followed an investigation into the protests staged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
Drechsler was arrested for her alleged role in burning two vehicles, one belonging to the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The other belonged to the Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team.
Also arrested:
• Dyshika McFadden, 26, and Miguel Ramos, 19, both of Rochester. They were charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson for allegedly burning a Rochester Police Department car.
• Marquis Frasier, 27, of Rochester. He was charged with arson of a vehicle and property. Frasier is accused of using a Molotov cocktail to burn down a mobile construction trailer.
A Buffalo man, Keyondre Robinson, 18, was charged with assault of a federal officer. He is accused of throwing a bottle that hit a deputy U.S. Marshal in the face during a May 30 protest in Buffalo.
Federal officials said Drechsler, McFadden, Ramos and Frasier face a minimum prison term of five years and a maximum term of 20 years. Robinson faces a maximum sentence of eight years.
“The arsons and assault with which these defendants have been charged are not part of any sort of righteous crusade,” Kennedy said in the press release. “They are, plain and simple, criminal acts.”