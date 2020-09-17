BUFFALO — A Romulus man who allegedly defrauded the U.S. Coast Guard has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Dennis Daniels, 69, was indicted on two counts of mail fraud. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The indictment was announced Wednesday in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
According to the indictment, Daniels taught a U.S. Coast Guard course in 2019 for an operator uninspected passenger vessel license, with a masters upgrade. The license allows a person to operate an uninspected vessel of up to six passengers — such as a fishing charter — and an inspected vessel with more than six passengers, such as a ferry.
Daniels was required to teach for 80 hours, but federal officials said he only taught for 51 hours and engaged in conduct not in compliance with Coast Guard regulations.
After reviewing Daniels’ records, it was determined all 24 students in the course failed a chart-plotting test and four also failed the maritime rules of the road test. Students are required to pass that test to get a course completion certificate, a prerequisite to applying for a Merchant Marine credential issued by the Coast Guard.
Despite those test failures, Daniels issued course completion certificates to his students.