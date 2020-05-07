ROCHESTER — An investigation that included the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has led to a large drug trafficking ring being dismantled, according to federal authorities.
In a press release, James Kennedy Jr. — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York — announced the arrest of 17 people Tuesday. They were charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
Kennedy and Assistant U.S. Attorney Everado Rodriguez, who is handling the case, said the ringleader is JanCarlos Gonzalez-Rivera. He was the target of an investigation started in 2016 by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Rochester police, state police and numerous other area agencies.
Officials said Gonzalez-Rivera is responsible for the distribution of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the Rochester area, using numerous workers to move, store and package drugs for sale. Kennedy added that Gonzalez-Rivera also oversaw the sale of those drugs.
On April 30, authorities executed search warrants at 24 locations in Rochester, Henrietta, Penfield, Greece, Irondequoit, and Syracuse. They also searched 12 cars associated with the defendants.
Officials seized about 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine, more than $925,000 in cash, and eight guns.
“I want to commend and thank the literally hundreds of law enforcement officers who in the midst of a pandemic risked their own well-being to protect the public by masterfully executing this massive takedown,” Kennedy said. “Their efforts neutralized an armed and very profitable drug trafficking organization that was peddling poison and misery throughout our community. While much of our community is on pause, our brave men and women in law enforcement have remained very active working tirelessly to protect us from all forms of danger.”
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said one of his drug investigators is part of an area DEA task force looking into the drug trade out of Rochester. He added that drugs from these dealers is being sold in Ontario and nearby counties.
"By focusing on this investigation, we have put a large impact on the drug trade. With the quantity of drugs that were seized, number of people arrested, along with close to a million dollars in cash, it shows the magnitude of their drug dealing," Henderson said. "I fully support the efforts of my investigators and deputies in trying to make an impact on all of those who wish to sell drugs in this county. I will continue to do this, and we will do our best going after those who want to profit by selling drugs."