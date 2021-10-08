GENEVA — City police charged a local man with felony driving while intoxicated Wednesday night after a head-on crash that injured the other driver.
Jeffrey D. Glenn, 35, also was charged with reckless driving, driving without an ignition interlock device, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, and failure to keep right.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on South Main Street, near Glenwood Cemetery, in the area known as “Cemetery Hollow.” Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti said Glenn was driving a pickup truck south when he hit the guardrail near his lane, then crossed into the other lane and hit the guardrail on that side. He then collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman from Waterloo, who was not named by police.
Valenti said the woman was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
“Glenn didn’t appear to have any injuries and refused all treatment at the scene,” Valenti said.
Glenn was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
The Geneva Fire Department also responded.