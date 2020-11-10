ONTARIO — As of Monday afternoon, the Wayne County sheriff’s office had not released the name of the female killed Sunday night in a chain-reaction accident on Route 104.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Police said a vehicle stopped in the eastbound passing lane for an unknown reason, and multiple vehicles behind that vehicle collided.
A female who got out of her vehicle was hit by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several other drivers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital or Rochester General Hospital to be treated for injuries. The Ontario Fire Department responded, as did Ontario Ambulance, Williamson Ambulance and state police.
Part of the highway was closed for several hours while responders tended to the scene.
The sheriff’s office collision reconstruction team is involved in the investigation.