SENECA FALLS — The Town Board’s 3-2 vote to table a vote on a Memorandum of Understanding with Seneca Meadows Inc. appears to have caused a rift between Supervisor Mike Ferrara and board member Kaitlyn Laskoski.
David Ferrara, the supervisor’s brother, was hired by the town to serve on a committee negotiating a new host community agreement with SMI that would replace the current one, but only if the state Department of Environmental Conservation grants SMI a permit to expand its Route 414 landfill, a decision not expected until next year. David Ferrara is a longtime attorney and negotiator with the Syracuse-based Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm.
Mike Ferrara and Laskoski also were on the negotiating team. The result of their work, which began in January, produced an MOU that would see both parties sign the new HCA if and when the landfill receives its new permit.
The Town Board was expected to give Mike Ferrara the go-ahead to sign the MOU Tuesday night, but Laskoski introduced a motion to table the resolution, citing her discomfort with the supervisor’s brother being part of the negotiating committee.
Her motion passed by a 3-2 vote.
Ferrara statement
On Thursday, Mike Ferrara issued a statement he said sets the record straight on Laskoski’s concerns.
“First and foremost, there is no conflict of interest having the top negotiator from the B, S & K law firm on the town’s negotiating committee that negotiated the new tentative HCA,” Mike Ferrara said. “The town attorney, Patrick Morrell, previously advised me that engaging my brother did not present a conflict of interest, pursuant to Section 800.3 of the General Municipal Law.”
Ferrara listed several “for the record” points:
• Laskoski was a member of the negotiating committee from the start and “obviously knew all the committee members who attended the eight to ten meetings that were held.” The full committee included two B, S & K attorneys, one environmental and one management negotiators, the town attorney, an engineer from Barton & Loguidice, (Mike Ferrara) and Councilperson Laskoski.
• Laskoski co-signs every check that is paid by the town, including payments to B, S & K, and is provided the detailed invoice for each corresponding check.
• Each board member needs to initial each voucher presented for payment, with the corresponding invoices attached to the voucher. He said each board member was aware that B, S & K was engaged by the town for their involvement in the HCA negotiations and were aware of detailed descriptions of the legal work being performed on a regular basis.
• SMI brought attorneys from Texas and New York, engineers, and SMI vice presidents to the negotiating table. Ferrara said to protect the interests of Seneca Falls residents, he put together “the best negotiating team possible.” He called his brother a highly respected negotiator who is recognized as one of the top attorneys in the state by his peers, included in “Best Lawyers in America” for the past 15 years, and has negotiated contracts with Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and school districts for the past 35 years.
• If the HCA odor control requirements are out of compliance, the HCA provides either code enforcement action and/or legal action against SMI. He said significant odor prevention measures have already been put in place by SMI “which accounts for the dramatic decline in odor complaints.”
• The proposed HCA includes more than $174 million over 15 years for the town, imposes strict requirements for odor control, eliminates SMI construction and garbage vehicles from downtown, and ensures the town’s solid waste will be collected at no charge to taxpayers.
“This agreement was negotiated with the singular focus of protecting the interests of Seneca Falls people,” Mike Ferrara said. “The new HCA has zero impact on the landfill closing or staying open. The DEC and only the DEC will make that decision.
“Common sense plainly confirms that the town would have little or no leverage if we waited to negotiate after SMI had secured their operation permit,” he added.
Ferrara concluded by saying this: “Make no mistake that Councilperson Laskoski’s last minute position reversal was for one reason and one reason only — embarrass me and undermine my efforts to continue to be town supervisor. Whether I get re-elected or not, I believe this new HCA is the best agreement for the town and I truly hope any future board sees fit to protect the interests of our citizens.”
Laskoski response
“An anonymous quote states teamwork is less me and more we,” Laskoski wrote in a statement sent to the Times Friday. “This simple quote defines how we, as the Town Board, should be working with one another. I use the word we for a reason. For too long there has been a division amongst board members for various reasons, mainly political.
“I can only speak for this current board and its obvious division and my intent to not play into that poor practice. This past Tuesday I made the decision to counter that approach and support my fellow board members while we take the time to investigate specific questions raised in executive session regarding the tentative Host Community Agreement. To personalize and publicly shame me for supporting my fellow board members is only a reflection of Supervisor Ferrara’s authoritative leadership style.
“At no point have I questioned the accolades of attorney David Ferrara or others as recently noted by Supervisor Ferrara. Nor have I expressed opposition to the MOU.”
However, she said Mike Ferrara’s statement failed to mention several key factors that affected that decision.
“Some of which include failing to notify fellow board members of his decision to handpick his brother to serve on the negotiating team, failing to invite me to several negotiating meetings, claiming he forgot, down to the detailed narratives on the vouchers which only cite the law firm, not the detailed version he suggested. For Supervisor Ferrara to place blame elsewhere, rather than simply allowing his fellow board members time to investigate these matters, is truly unfortunate.
“As a representative of this community, I believe we owe our community the appropriate due process, time, commitment and transparency that significant decisions such as this MOU deserve.”