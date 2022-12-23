WATERLOO — Seneca County Board of Supervisors chairman Bob Hayssen said he will not wield the gavel as chairman in 2023.
The decision by the Varick Republican appears to have resulted in two candidates vying to take the lead the board next year.
Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls and Mike Enslow of Waterloo are seeking the support of the other 12 board members, according to Tom Fox, Seneca County Republican Party chairman.
Hayssen, who is completing his eighth year chairing the board — he’s served three separate stints in that role — said he will keep his supervisor seat, but plans to travel more in 2023. In addition, he is a self-employed contractor.
Ferrara was elected Seneca Falls supervisor in 2019. The retired schoolteacher and administrator chairs the board’s Personnel committee.
Enslow was elected to an at-large seat in 2019. He serves as majority leader of the board’s 13 Republicans and chairs the board’s Human Services committee. As majority leader, he conducts board meetings in Hayssen’s absence.
He is a manager for Elderlee Inc. and owns Enstech Automotive Sales & Service.
“Mike Ferrara and Mike Enslow are in the hunt,” Fox confirmed.
Ferrara said he is “not at liberty to deny or confirm” his interest in the chairmanship.
“There have not been any public statements as of yet,” Enslow said. “We will be meeting sometime before the reorganization. At this time, I don’t have any comment.”
A year ago, Hayssen said he would not seek the chairmanship; Don Trout of Waterloo said he would seek the top spot. However, Hayssen said he was asked to reconsider and wound up reelected as chair in 2022.
The board chairman will be paid $18,573 in 2023. The other 13 board members will be paid $14,637 apiece.
The board now has 13 Republicans and a sole Democrat, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi.
Supervisors will select their chairman and other leadership positions at the board’s Jan. 4 organizational meeting.