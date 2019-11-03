SENECA FALLS — Town Supervisor candidate Mike Ferrara is questioning the survey sent to candidates by the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee in late September.
The Sept. 27 survey asked candidates eight questions, most of which centered around the Seneca Meadows Landfill. It was sent out by SFEAC Chairwoman Valerie Sandlas. Responses were due by Oct. 11 and responses were graded by the committee and made public in mid-October.
The Democratic Party candidates for Town Board and the town’s two county supervisor seats rated the highest, according to the committee. Doug Avery, the Democratic candidate for supervisor, was a founder of the SFEAC and remains on its board of directors. He scored 133 or 92 percent and a grade of A. Ferrara scored 88, with 61 percent and a grade of D.
Ferrara said the SFEAC didn’t tell residents that two of the Democratic candidates running for office — Avery and Town Board candidate Jean Gilroy — also serve on the committee.
“They wrote the questions and they scored their own responses as compared to the Republican responses. I challenge them to publish my responses as compared to the Democratic candidate responses and let’s see how they match up,” Ferrara said in a written statement. “Where’s the transparency? They call themselves an environmental action committee, but all eight questions were directly related to Seneca Meadows. Are you telling me there are no other environmental issues in the town of Seneca Falls?”
Ferrara said the SFEAC survey talks about leachate from the landfill that is sent through the sewer systems to be treated. He said if this is an environmental issue, then every time people flush their toilet, they are destroying the environment.
“Bottom line, the leachate from the landfill is treated and cleaned before it hits the sewer line and is no more harmful than our personal sewage,” he said. “Transparency? Their environmental solution is to close the landfill so our solid waste goes someplace else. Does this sound like someone who really cares about the environment? Shouldn’t we be looking at a solid waste plan that reduces waste through composting and recycling solutions?”
Avery said he agreed with Ferrara that the survey should not have focused so much on the landfill alone.
“I agree the scope of the survey should have expanded to more than just the landfill. Hopefully, moving forward, that will happen,” Avery said.
He said the candidates were not involved in forming the questions and had no part in evaluating or grading the responses.
“Mike knows that. We were all told that in advance,” Avery said.