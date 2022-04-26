SENECA FALLS — Stories reported by multiple media outlets, including the Times (April 9), have shed light on PFAS and new regulations being considered by the state and the lack of data since 2018.
PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are synthetic chemicals used to make a variety of products resistant to water, heat and stains. During an interview with the Times last week, town Supervisor Mike Ferrara noted leachate from Seneca Meadows Landfill has most PFAS removed before it goes to the wastewater plant for further treatment and discharge.
“PFAS are all over in many common products, not just leachate. It’s a big issue,” Ferrara said. “It’s an issue at the former Seneca Army Depot from firefighting foam. That generated a lot of PFAS, some of which got into Seneca Lake.”
Seneca Meadows Inc. uses a process known as reverse osmosis to maximize removal of PFAS at its Salcman Road landfill — and “they are planning another step to add to pre-treatment that would make the leachate even cleaner,” Ferrara added.
Ferrara said it’s hypocritical for former Mayor Brad Jones to complain about landfill leachate being treated at the town treatment plant.
“Brad was mayor in 1996 when the Village Board approved a 40-year contract with SMI to accept its leachate at the treatment plant,” Ferrara said. “There was no pre-treatment at that time, and when the village dissolved, the town inherited that issue in 2012.”
In response, Jones noted he was in office for just four months when the leachate contract was approved. He admits he didn’t know much about it at the time.
“It was referred to as dirty rainwater,” he said.
Back then, Jones said SMI leachate arrived at the town plant by truck, not through the sanitary sewer system, as it does now. Jones also noted the landfill was much smaller 27 years ago.
“The good news is that Supervisor Ferrara is now in a position to break a tie and turn off the intake valve,” Jones said. “Why risk our citizens to PFAS cancer contamination that resides in concentrated leachate as well as post reverse osmosis leachate?”
“In retrospect, I only wish I knew back then what I know today,” Jones continued. “Leachate is toxic no matter what the PFAS percentage concentration readings are. Much more may be forthcoming from the DEC in the near future.”
Ferrara also discussed some other topics at the forefront of town politics last week:
Town manager
Ferrara said the deadline to apply for the new town manager position is May 3. It’s the second time the town has sought applicants for the appointed position with a salary range of $75,000 to $100,000.
None of the initial four applicants were asked back for an interview after the initial vetting, Ferrara said, prompting a second round of solicitations.
“We will not hire someone just to fill the position,” Ferrara said. “It must be the right fit and we’ll keep going until we find the right person.”
Cayuga Nation
The Cayuga Nation has applied for a special use permit to operate a commercial business at 126 E. Bayard St. The property, site of the former Andrew’s Friendly Service Station, is in a single-family residential zone, meaning a special use permit is needed for commercial use.
The Nation bought the property from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma for $1 million late last year and reopened it as a convenience store selling tobacco products and gasoline, as well as other items.
Other notes
• Ferrara said cannabis is being sold out of a shed on Lower Lake Road, but the business has been cited for operating without a permit. If there is no response from those operating it, Ferrara said the matter could end up in town court.
• A townwide property revaluation being done by Emminger, Newton, Pigeon and Magyar of Tonawanda is expected to begin by the end of the week. It will be the first revaluation in roughly a decade.