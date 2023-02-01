SENECA FALLS — Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara went on Evan Dawson’s WXXI “Connections” radio show last week and said treated leachate from Seneca Meadows Landfill is safe to be accepted at the town’s wastewater treatment facility.
Seneca Lake Guardian officials were on the same show and later issued a statement asking Ferrara to test the leachate in order to prove his statement as true.
“No one from Seneca (Lake) Guardian has reached out to me. I would be more than happy to meet with them to discuss it,” Ferrara wrote in an email to the Times Monday. “I believe in scientific facts, not conjecture.”
Leachate is a liquid that forms after rainwater filters through solid waste buried in a landfill, collecting contaminants as it flows downward. The leachate is collected in ponds and either trucked off-site for treatment or, in the case of Seneca Meadows, addressed by a reverse-osmosis process on-site before being added to the town’s wastewater system for additional treatment — after which it is discharged into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
Ferrara told Dawson that when the leachate hits the Seneca Falls sewer line, it’s clean.
“It’s no different than wastewater you and I produce from our toilets,” he said, adding that SMI has two systems that treat the leachate before it enters the sewer system. “I feel 100 percent confident that public health is not in jeopardy.”
SLG officials noted that last July, Ferrara offered to pay for town board member Steve Churchill to collect and test a sample of leachate for PFAS, a “forever” chemical linked to cancer that is used in many products.
Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said there has been no public information about PFAS contamination of the Seneca Falls wastewater system and groundwater since 2018. At that time, tests showed leachate from SMI contained PFAS at 1,690 parts per trillion; the state limit on PFAS in public drinking water is 10 parts per trillion.
“If the town supervisor is completely certain that leachate from Seneca Meadows is harmless, why are we in the dark about the level it contains?” Taylor said. “Mike, put your money where your mouth is and prove it. You said you’d pay for testing yourself at a board meeting over the summer. We know that landfills are one of four major sources of PFAS, and your constituents deserve to know what’s in their water.”
Taylor noted about a third of SMI’s leachate is pretreated and discharged into the municipal sewer system. She said the other two-thirds is trucked — untreated — to Buffalo, Watertown, Chittenango and Steuben County treatment plants that are not required to test for PFAS and don’t have the system to remove them.