SENECA FALLS — The town’s 2,009 registered Republicans will have a chance to select their candidate for town supervisor in a June 27 primary election.
Incumbent Mike Ferrara is seeking his second four-year term. He is being challenged by Frank Schmitter, a political newcomer.
No matter the outcome, Ferrara will appear on the Conservative Party line in November. A Democratic Party candidate would be selected at a yet-to-be-scheduled party caucus.
Here’s a look at each GOP candidate:
Name: Mike Ferrara
Address: 7 Seneca Lane
Age: 66
Education: Master’s degrees in Education and Educational Administration
Professional experience: Teacher in Seneca Falls and Geneva school districts for 18 years, principal of Waterloo Middle School for 17 years
Political experience: In the final year of first four-year term as town supervisor
Family: Wife, Frances; son, Steven; two grandchildren
You are completing your first four-year term as supervisor. What do you feel are your three major accomplishments in your first term?
The town secured more than $12 million in grants to improve infrastructure, street lighting, and over three miles of new sidewalks around schools in our community. (The town) hired a town manager that oversees the day to day operation of the town. This position will provide for smoother transitions as elections are conducted every two years. Taxes have remained flat even though expenses have increased in salaries, benefits, energy, and more. There have been many accomplishments too numerous to list, and taxes have remained flat.
What were you unable to accomplish that you’d like to get done in a second term?
We have many projects in the pipeline that I would like to see completed: the Kingdom Road pump station, a new equalization tank, water treatment plant upgrades and much more in terms of town infrastructure. I would also like to continue working on drainage issues throughout the town. We have started some projects, but much more needs to be done.
Why should Republicans vote for you June 27?
I have dedicated myself for the past three-plus years to town and county business. If elected, I would be able to continue the vision of the current Town Board to complete our agenda, including police, highway, water and sewer, no increases in taxes, and updating our infrastructure.
Do you support Seneca Meadows application to expand its landfill upward and stay open until 2040?
I do. If the landfill is going to close in 2025, the town will still need to deal with it at some level. Solid waste will still be generated and it still will need to be processed somewhere. I believe I can continue the work that has been started to reduce our solid-waste footprint by recycling more and removing organics from the solid waste. I have been working with SMI as we continue on these projects.
I consider myself an environmentalist. Closing this landfill just kicks the can down the road. As principal at Waterloo Middle School, I started a recycling and composting program that reduced our solid-waste imprint from 15 garbage bags a day to two bags. A new host community agreement will provide for odor control and reporting, traffic control, and financial contributions to the town. More to come.
What are your thoughts on Local Law 3-2016 (a state judge invalidated it June 8, a ruling the town won’t appeal but other parties likely will)?
I have upheld Local Law 3 for the past three-plus years. There is still pending litigation that is dealing with this issue.
Do you have any specific concerns about your primary opponent?
No concerns at all. I know who Mr. Schmitter is and I know he is well respected in the community. I don’t have any idea what his platform is or what his concerns are.
What are your accomplishments at the county level as a member of the Board of Supervisors?
As personnel committee chairman, I was part of a team that negotiated new contracts for all county employees. These new contracts provide our dedicated employees with new salary increases and benefits that provide respectful and competitive salaries. We have increased services and have kept taxes flat or have decreased them. We have started developing a county wide solid waste plan.
Name: Frank Schmitter
Address: 3112 Noble Road
Age: 63
Education: Associate degree in Business Administration and 60 credit hours in criminal justice.
Professional experience: Restaurant management, caterer, New York state trooper, investigator for the Seneca County District Attorney’s office
Political experience: None.
Family: Wife, Maria; three children; eight grandchildren.
What motivated you to challenge Mr. Ferrara in this primary?
I am running because I want to end overspending. There are too many projects on hold. The residents’ concerns are not being listened to. And, high taxes.
What concerns do you have about Mr. Ferrara?
I do not have anything personal against Mike. My concerns are he has been in office almost four years and taxes have increased, valuable town employees are leaving at an alarming rate, and there has been significant overspending while residents’ concerns are being ignored.
What would your top three priorities be if elected supervisor?
Lower taxes by cutting wasteful spending. Seek a mutually beneficial arrangement with the Cayuga Nation that benefits the taxpayers. Revitalize Seneca Falls by bringing in new businesses while listening to the concerns of Seneca Falls business owners and residents.
Do you support Seneca Meadows application to expand upward and remain open until 2040?
This is a valid question, but it is too early in the process to answer. It is my understanding the DEC has not held their final hearings, meetings, and evaluations on the project. I will defer to the DEC as to their decision since I know how divisive this issue is in the town. As a footnote, however, I would like to add that the only reason the landfill won’t endorse me is that I want more money from them for the town than Mike is willing to ask them for. We have waited long enough for a deal with SMI, and Mike has left everyone in the dark. We should be getting a lot more money than $3.2 million.
Simply put, I’ll wait for the DEC to make their decision before I comment on expansion. But in the meantime, our supervisor has failed at negotiating more revenue for the town.
What are your thoughts on Local Law 3-2016 (a state judge invalidated it June 8, a ruling the town won’t appeal but other parties likely will)?
It is my understanding Local Law 3 is currently a valid law on the books with the town. It is not my position to arbitrarily decide what laws to enforce and which not to. I know the court ruled on it, but there will be an appeal filed and it will remain with the court for some time yet.
If elected supervisor, you would also sit on the county Board of Supervisors. What would your priorities be at that level?
Much like at the town level, I would work with other board members to do what is best for the people of Seneca County and to keep it moving in a positive direction, by keeping the county a safe and healthy place to raise a family and preserve the wonderful resources this county has without increasing taxes.