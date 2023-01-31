SENECA FALLS — Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara and environmental attorney Doug Zamelis were among those submitting comments to the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Seneca Meadows Inc.’s draft scoping document, a step in its plan to expand its landfill.
Specifically, Ferrara and Zamelis commented on issues they want addressed in a draft Environmental Impact Statement for SMI’s application to expand.
Public comment was due by Jan. 27.
After DEC reviews more than 600 comments, a final scoping document will be prepared for SMI to follow in addressing environmental issues associated with a 50-foot upward increase in the area of the former Tantalo landfill portion of the 400-acre SMI landfill.
Ferrara, speaking on behalf of the town, made several suggestions for information that should be included in the final draft scoping document in a letter to Kimberly Merchant, deputy regional permit administrator at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon, that was dated Jan. 22. The suggestions:
• Add town approval for the discharge of leachate from the Seneca Meadows landfill to the town’s wastewater collection and treatment system.
• Add evaluation of alternatives to transportation routes through downtown Seneca Falls.
• Add an odor-monitoring and complaint section.
• Add on-site landfill gas management to include consideration of aerial drone sniffers, neutralizing agents, alternative cover material, methods and frequency, ambient air-quality monitoring stations, and mitigation options.
Zamelis, a Cooperstown attorney who represents Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and neighboring property owner Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo, submitted an eight-page document containing 34 specific recommendations for inclusion in the final scoping document. They range from negative air and water impacts, to negative economic issues to odor mitigation, non-compliance with town zoning laws, possible liner failure, alternatives to landfilling, and the apparent contradiction with a local law passed by the town in 2016 that requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
The expansion, if approved, would extend the life of the landfill to 2040.
In conclusion, Zamelis told Merchant that “the draft scope is inadequate and deficient, therefore, substantial revisions and modifications are required.”
“The absence of any reference or discussion at all concerning public health, a defined element of environment under the law, is egregious and shocking and requires major revisions to the draft scope to ensure public health is adequately analyzed and thoroughly considered by the department prior to making any determination on the application to modify its Part 360 permit,” Zamelis wrote.
He said because of the expansion project’s “numerous unavoidable and unmitigable adverse impacts and widespread public interest,” the DEC should hold a public hearing on the DEIS and DEC’s proposed State Environmental Quality Review findings, and implement an enhanced citizen participation program.
“Because the project poses so many unavoidable and unmitigable adverse impacts on the environment and should be denied, DEC should hold an adjudicatory hearing on the application to modify the Part 30 permit,” Zamelis said.