LYONS — As of Thursday night, the Wayne County sheriff’s office had not released more information on a shooting Wednesday at the former Iroquois Hotel.
In a news release sent Thursday morning, Sheriff Barry Virts said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Franklin Street site, now an apartment building. The first deputy on the scene rendered first aid to the male victim, who was not identified, until Lyons Ambulance and Wayne County Advanced Life Support arrived.
The man was taken by ambulance to a landing zone, and flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Virts did not know the extent of the injuries as of Thursday morning.
State police are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-9711.
The shooting comes as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate a homicide earlier this week at Houses Motel on Route 31 in Arcadia, just west of the village of Newark. Deputies went to the area shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to check the welfare of a resident and found a body in an apartment.
The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Virts said the name of the victim will be released after the body is identified and next of kin is notified. Virts declined to say if the victim was male or female, or give the suspected cause of death.
The sheriff said anyone with information on that case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.